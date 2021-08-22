El Pomar Foundation awards $5K to CASA of the Continental Divide
The El Pomar Foundation has approved $25,000 allocated to four nonprofit organizations in the High Country region at the foundation’s July trustees meeting. Of that, Dillon’s CASA of the Continental Divide received $5,000 for general operating support.
The other regional recipients are Roaring Fork School District RE-1 of Carbondale, SOS Outreach of Edwards and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers of Basalt.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, visit ElPomar.org.
