El Pomar Foundation distributes $37,500 throughout High Country

The El Pomar Foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund has distributed $37,500 to nonprofits in the High Country. Eight organizations received funds, with two in Summit County.

Breckenridge Creative Arts received $5,000 for this year’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations, and Lake Dillon Theatre Co. received $5,000 for September and December events.

The Colorado Assistance Fund has addressed various emergency funding since 2008, and it was activated in March 2020 for COVID-19 relief. According to a news release, the focus of this year’s fund was to support cultural community events, festivals and venues.

Through its first year in 2020, the Colorado Assistance Fund distributed $3.1 million to organizations across Colorado. The fund was reactivated in May by El Pomar’s Trustees and has since supported 93 nonprofit organizations in El Pomar Foundation’s 11 regions with grant amounts ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

