El Pomar Foundation donates $57,000 to High Country nonprofits
The El Pomar Foundation, based out of Colorado Springs, created a $1 million fund for COVID-19 relief. Since March 15, the foundation has given High Country nonprofits $57,500 in grants.
The $1 millon fund supported 175 organizations in 48 counties, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. Grants supported a variety of emergency services such as food banks, rent and utility assistance, and medical supplies.
The following Summit County nonprofits received grants:
- Building Hope Summit County: $2,500 for mental health services related to COVID-19
- Summit Community Care Clinic: $5,000 for medical needs and services related to COVID-19
- Family & Intercultural Resource Center: $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19
- Summit County Senior Citizens: $2,500 for food distribution efforts related to COVID-19
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making.
