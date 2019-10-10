Elaine Cole and Troublesome Creek Daredevils tour Summit County

Nashville artist Elaine Cole and Frisco band Troublesome Creek Daredevils will perform at various Summit County locations this week.

Courtesy Elaine Cole

FRISCO — After one whirlwind weekend in the High Country, Nashville artist Elaine Cole is making multiple stops again in Summit County during her Colorado tour. Accompanying her is local Frisco band Troublesome Creek Daredevils.

Born Rachel Paschket, Cole got into the world of music while singing as a child in church choirs in her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. From there, she blended her musical training in school and southern roots to perform with The Stolen Faces and The Stone Hollers. She recently released her first single, “Blame it on the Roses.”

On Friday, Oct. 11, Cole will play from 1-3 p.m. at Colisco Wearables and from 8-10 p.m. at HighSide Brewing in Frisco.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, she’ll perform from 2-4 p.m. at Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea in Silverthorne and 9-11 p.m. at Breckenridge Pour House in Breckenridge.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the band can be found at Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge from 6-8 p.m. Joining them will be members of the Steamboat Springs band Buffalo Commons.