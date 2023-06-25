Elea Plotkin prepares to sign copies of her ‘ultimate extreme ski novel’ in Frisco

Two men pose for a photo with Elea Plotkin's book "The Procedure" while enjoying a winter day at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Plotkin's book has scenes throughout the state of Colorado and focuses on a professional extreme skier. Plotkin is hosting a book signing at Next Page Books in Frisco on Saturday, July 8.

Elea Plotkin/Courtesy photo

Colorado-based author Elea Plotkin wrote her novel “The Procedure” with hopes of it being known as “the ultimate extreme ski novel.”

The 360-page drama and adventure novel immerses readers into the world of Whitney Olson, who serves as the novel’s main protagonist. Olson is an elite-level freeskier and a single mother of a disabled daughter who is vying to win the World Extreme Ski Championship in the French Alps.

While training throughout the mountain west on knife-edge ridges and headwalls — deep in avalanche country — Olson longs to win the million-dollar prize tied to winning the World Ski Extreme Championship and earn a living doing what she loves most.

However, as Olson grows closer to the extreme skiing competition, she is brought to the edge of death by an unethical coach and a company sponsor who thinks nothing of putting her in harms ways in order to sell merchandise and promote the brand.

In the end, Olson is forced to decide whether to risk her life and keep the money or expose the team’s tactics to the public and risk losing everything.

The majority of the novel takes place across the state of Colorado, and one chapter is even staged in Frisco, which is where Plotkin will be having at booking signing at Next Page Books & Nosh on Saturday, July 8.

Plotkin says she drew inspiration for her second novel from her experience being a mother, having a disabled sister and being an avid skier.

“I know what it is like to grow up in a family as a female caring for your family and taking care of those around you while trying to pursue your career path and dreams,” Plotkin said. “I think it is a universal theme for people when we are taking on careers and still trying to give as much as we can to our children. In the case of Whitney, she is obviously really conflicted because when she goes out to do what she loves, she is putting her life on the line.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: SummitDaily.com/newsletter

Plotkin was also motivated to write the book because she felt like there was a great need for an intense high-Alpine fiction novel that strayed from the documentary-style approach of authors like Jon Krakauer and Jim Whittaker.

“What I wanted to read was a really intense Alpine novel that actually had a plot,” Plotkin said. “Those are wonderful climbing books, but they are documentary in nature. You don’t hear the backstory that much.”

With much of Plotkin’s latest novel delving into the multi-faceted topic of women in sports, Plokin hopes women and men alike can become more aware of some of the corrosive effects caused by social media and better understand the pressure women athletes often face in the sport.

“Although the protagonist is a young woman, I felt as though it would give men — and people — an insight into some of the real world of young mothers — the women who are trying to function in a world where there are a lot of expectations in terms of their looks and how that can sometimes bring forth those feelings of insecurity,” Plotkin said.

A headshot of local Colorado author Elea Plotkin. Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco will be hosting Plotkin for a book signing on Saturday, July 8 from 2-4 p.m. Elea Plotkin/Courtesy photo

Since the book’s release in December of 2022, Plotkin said the novel has already received some recognition. It was chosen for a possible screenplay adaptation by the writing team of Molly Orr Rosenberg, who was the writer and producer of “The War Bride ,” and writing partner Sara Page of Pathway Productions.

During her book signing on July 8, Plotkin hopes more people fall in love with the novel in mountain communities as well as in lower-elevation communities.

“I was hoping to share just the sheer thrill and joy of being in environment like that — to share it with people who not only love it as well, but those who aren’t familiar with it,” Plotkin said. “I wanted people to really understand that people who spend time in the high Alpine do it for an affirmation of life. It affirms our lives. It makes us feel alive.”

The book signing will take place from 2-4 p.m. on July 8. Copies of the book will be available at the signing. The book is also available on Amazon for $17.99 in print and $9.49 digitally. Next Page Books & Nosh is located at 409 Main St. #101, in Frisco.