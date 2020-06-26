Election 2020: Daryl Bohall announces run for county commissioner

Republican Daryl Bohall is running for the District 2 County Commissioner position.

Courtesy of Daryl Bohall

While county commissioner candidate Daryl Bohall is running as a Republican, he doesn’t believe the position should be political.

“The county commissioner position in my mind is supposed to be, if not the least, one of the least politically driven positions that there are,” he said.

Bohall, who is 42, is running for the District 2 commissioner seat, which represents Dillon and Frisco. He is unopposed for the June 30 primary election. In November, he will go up against Democrat Tamara Pogue for the position.

This is Bohall’s first time running for a political office. Bohall grew up in Cross Lake, Minnesota, a resort community similar to Summit County. He first moved to the county in 2003 and owns DRB Sales and Distributing.

Bohall said he would have run as an independent or unaffiliated if he believed he could win. However, he chose to run as a Republican because those values most closely align with his own, he said. In the role as commissioner he would like to work with people of all view points to improve the county.

“Our ideas are a little different,” he said. “In a lot of cases the end result that we maybe want is the same. It’s just the path to get there is different.”

Bohall said he will not take any money from the Summit County Republican Party in his campaign. He plans to self-fund his campaign as much as possible and take donations from individual businesses and people.

If elected, Bohall wants to represent small businesses, which have fallen victim to closures due to the novel coronavirus.

“What did we do for the small businesses in Summit County?” he said. “City Market stayed open, Target stayed open, Walmart stayed open, places like that. But all of your businesses right here … had to shut down. Why did we choose big business over small business?”

As commissioner, Bohall said he doesn’t have plans to come in and change everything, but he would like to take a look at the county’s sales tax and other codes to see what can be improved.

“You go to City Market in Breckenridge and you buy a $3.99 watermelon and, with tax, it comes to $4.20, but if you buy the same thing at the City Market in Newcastle, in another county, and it comes to $4.13. What are we doing with that extra 7 cents? Is it worth it?” he said.

When it comes to the response to the pandemic, Bohall said he’s a big proponent of “personal responsibility.” While he agrees with the guidelines set forth by the state and county officials, he believes small businesses should’ve been given more leeway.

“I’m not certain that all the things that were done for the best interest of Summit County as a whole for the long term,” he said. “All the small businesses are closed down. Why did we not give them the option of saying ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to do all the same things that City Market’s going to do?”

Bohall believes that the best way to help the economy recover from the pandemic is let business owners “run their business.”

“Sometimes by not necessarily doing anything you actually help businesses or people be successful,” he said.

Bohall said he’s a hard worker who will put his all into the position.

“Anybody that actually knows me knows that I put in 60, 70, 80, 90 hours a week, whatever may be necessary to do the job right,” he said. “I’m going to put in the time that is needed to do the job right.”