Election Day 2019: Where to vote, how to register and what to bring

FRISCO — It’s here. Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day, and residents around the county will cast their votes on a variety of taxes as well as education board candidates.

Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel reported Monday morning that the county had counted 3,103 ballots that had been cast. Neel said ballots that had been collected during the weekend had not yet been counted, but she anticipated about 3,000 early ballots were left to be counted before regular voting begins Tuesday. Neel estimated several hundred Summit County residents would vote in person Tuesday.

People planning to vote in person can stop by any of the voter service polling centers, including the Summit County Courthouse. The following polling centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. Tuesday:

Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco

Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

When voting in person, Neel reminded voters to bring an appropriate ID, including one of the following:

A valid Colorado driver’s license or valid identification card issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue

A valid U.S. passport

A valid employee identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or of Colorado or by any county, municipality, board, authority or other political subdivision of Colorado

A valid pilot’s license issued by the federal aviation administration or other authorized agency of the U.S.

A valid U.S. military identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector

A copy of a current (within the past 60 days) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the name and address of the elector

A Certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood

A valid Medicare or Medicaid card issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

A certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate for the elector

Certified documentation of naturalization

A valid student identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector issued by an institute of higher education in Colorado

A valid veteran identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs veterans health administration with a photograph of the eligible elector

A valid identification card issued by a federally recognized tribal government certifying tribal membership

For those who are not yet registered to vote, it’s not too late.

In order to register, residents will need a Colorado State driver’s license, an ID card issued by the Department of Revenue or the last four digits of their Social Security number plus one of the IDs on the list above.

“Just make sure if you’re going to vote in person you have appropriate ID and get your ballots in because we want everyone to vote,” Neel said.

Those who just need to drop off an already filled out ballot can return their signed envelopes by dropping them off in 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county by 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 37 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Neel said the county website will have a link to county and statewide results from the election. The results will be updated after voting closes at 7 p.m. and will continue to update as more ballots are counted.

For more information on county and state ballot measures, visit summitdaily.com/election.