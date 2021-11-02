Election night updates

7:16 p.m. Statewide, 499,451 ballots have been cast out of 3,887,304 active voters. Early results show voters against all three statewide questions: Amendment 78, Proposition 119 and Proposition 120.

7:08 p.m. The Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is reporting that 6,268 ballots have been cast out of 22,044 active voters.

Early results show incumbent Kate Hudnut in the lead for the Summit School District Board of Education two-year term race. Incumbent Lisa Webster, Chris Guarino and Johanna Kugler are in the lead for the three open four-year term positions.

Early results show that Issue 6A, the Summit Fire & EMS tax increase, as well as Measure 6B, a 20-year extension of the Summit Combined Housing Authority tax, are both likely to pass.

7 p.m. The polls are officially closed. We should have preliminary results shortly.