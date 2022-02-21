Ann-Marie Sandquist: I’ll prioritize community and quality of life as mayor

Ann-Marie Sandquist



Occupation: Senior adviser with Schechter Wealth Years in Summit County: 16 Family: Rippy, lab mix rescue; parents, Ted and Deb Sandquist in Denver; sister, brother-in-law and two nieces in Sheridan, Wyoming Civic involvement: Silverthorne mayor, Silverthorne Town Council, Silverthorne Planning Commission

I have lived in Silverthorne for almost 17 years, and like most of us, I moved here to take advantage of our phenomenal outdoor activities. I love to be outdoors, but what I have come to understand and love about Silverthorne is that in every sense of the word, we are a community, and our growth and vibe come from the ideas, the volunteerism, the participation and the hard work of our community members. I’m proud to live here, and serving on Silverthorne Town Council is my way of participating in our community and hopefully making it a more enjoyable place.

We have a lot of exciting things happening in Silverthorne, and so it is hard for me to pick just three things as priority items going forward. That said, here are some which are uppermost in my mind.

Priority No. 1: Affordable housing

We are nearing completion of the Smith Ranch neighborhood with more than 200 for-purchase units for residents who work 30 hours or more in the county. As we all know, this is a continuing issue for our community. With the passage of 6B, there will be funding for additional projects in the years to come. The town wants to continue to develop both for-rent and for-purchase housing for a variety of income levels. The commercial property located in front of Smith Ranch is slated to have for-rent lower area median income housing built, and we are actively planning to bring workforce rental units into the mix in the next phase of redevelopment downtown.

As well, I would like to continue to explore different ideas, such as encouraging long-term rentals, building for rent accessory apartments, providing down payment assistance, etc. Frankly, we will continue to need to look at every idea.

Priority No. 2: Quality of life

I moved to Silverthorne in 2006, and I think back to conversations with my friends and neighbors about the vision of what we all hoped Silverthorne could be. We wanted to have a vibrant and walkable downtown, we wanted more parks and a bike path through Silverthorne, we hoped for a variety of restaurants and cultural activities to complement our outdoorsy nature.

And frankly, we have come a long way in 16 years. Many new opportunities now exist, in both public and business venues, for our community to gather and enjoy one another’s company, and that makes our community stronger. I want to continue to encourage redevelopment and growth in our community and to make sure that our town services and amenities maintain our high standards.

Priority No. 3: Community involvement

Let’s continue to refine and enhance opportunities for our community to be connected and involved. Silverthorne has historically had great community involvement with our citizen committees, including sport (which develops and reviews our Parks, Open Space and Trails Plan and proposals), economic development (which brought us the opportunity to partner with and re-home the Lake Dillon Theatre Co.), planning commission (which reviews all land-use applications), Citizens’ Advisory Committee (which works closely with our police department on matters of public safety), art committees (which created and implement our Arts and Culture Strategic Plan) or our events community, which plans the wildly popular First Friday events, among others.

I have met with many members of our community who want to participate — some who are Silverthorne residents and some who are not. With new residents come new interests and ideas, and I would like to, with public input, review our citizen committees and their charters, refine as necessary and add some in areas that the community is passionate about. Our town is a reflection of all of us, and I want to be sure that our citizens have the opportunity to imagine, develop and shape the future of Silverthorne.

Ann-Marie Sandquist is an incumbent candidate running unopposed for Silverthorne mayor.