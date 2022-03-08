Bruce Queen: Short-term rentals and traffic are my top issues

Bruce Queen



Occupation: Retired U.S. Air Force Years in Summit County: 7 in Blue River Family: Wife, Sally Civic involvement: Citizens Advisory Committee member, Summit Historical Society and Breckenridge Backstage Theatre volunteer

I am running for an open position as trustee on the Blue River Town Board of Trustees.

A homeowner in Blue River since 2000 and a full-time resident since 2015, my wife Sally and I first skied in Summit County in 1983 and have been regulars ever since. We first came to Summit County after a five-year assignment in Germany beginning in 1977. (I’m a 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran.) Germany is where we learned to ski. Friends who taught us to ski had a house in Blue River and always raved about the snow and the skiing. When we returned from that assignment in 1982, Breckenridge was our first ski vacation, and we have returned regularly.

Since moving to Blue River, I have become active in local affairs, having served for the past four years on our town’s Citizens Advisory Committee. I’m also an active volunteer with the Summit Historical Society and Breckenridge Backstage Theatre and a supporter of the National Repertory Orchestra.

I believe Blue River faces several challenges in the coming years.

Priority No. 1: Short-term rentals

As an adjacent town to Breckenridge, issues of short-term rentals and the impact of town growth on our infrastructure require attention. Short-term rentals are an imbedded part of the economics of Blue River, and in many cases, they allow a part-time homeowner the ability to afford property in the town.

Sally and I managed our current home as a short-term rental for 15 years before we were able to move here full time. It is important that we respect the property rights of our residents and their decisions as to how they use their property.

Priority No. 2: Trailhead demand

A second challenge we face is the traffic generated for hiking trail access. This past year, we saw exceptional traffic on our roads that lead to popular trails. That traffic surge had an impact both on the roads but also on the quality of life for our residents who live on those roads. We need to balance access and impact.

Priority No. 3: Traffic

Traffic on Colorado Highway 9 leading North to Breckenridge has shown a dramatic increase in the past few years. We will need to work with the Colorado Department of Transportation to address how best to manage that traffic flow to ensure the safety of our residents.

Bruce Queen is a candidate for one of three open seats on the Blue River Board of Trustees.