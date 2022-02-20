Chris Carran: I’ll prioritize locals, infrastructure and the environment

Chris Carran



Occupation: Owner of Locals Liquors in Silverthorne Years in Summit County: 17 years full time Family: Two sons, 28 and 24 Civic involvement: Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center board of directors, Silverthorne Economic Development Advisory Committee member, Silverthorne Event Committee member, Locals Appreciation Party participant

As a business owner and 17-year resident, I am committed to supporting the Silverthorne community.

In 2020, I worked with the town of Silverthorne and several vendors to raise enough money to buy HEPA air purifiers for Silverthorne Elementary classrooms.

That summer, I supported the Family & Intercultural Resource Center food bank with a budget of $500 per week at U.S. Foods to order fresh dairy and produce to help provide nutritious meals for families in need.

And in 2018, 2019 and 2021, I worked with the town of Silverthorne to hold the Locals Appreciation Party. It is an annual First Friday event that raises money for local nonprofits. Nonprofits benefitting from the event include Summit Community Care Clinic, Shaw Cancer Center, Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Building Hope Summit County, Bristlecone Health Services, Summit Musicians Relief Fund, Domus Pacis, Lake Dillon Preschool and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

In addition, Locals Liquors produces a collaborative beer each year called Companion Ale. All proceeds from the sale of the beer go to a local nonprofit that benefits animals. Past beneficiaries include Silverthorne Veterinary Hospital to help pay for needed services for indigent pet owners, Summit Lost Pet Rescue and Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment’s Wonderpup medical fund.

As an involved community member, I see this as a very important time for the town of Silverthorne. We are seeing unprecedented growth. Second-home ownership and short-term rentals are straining the infrastructure and the affordable housing market for sales and rentals to live and work here. We are seeing the demand for employees increase as the ability for them to reside in the community decreases. Lack of affordable housing and the cost of child care are making it impossible to live and work here. We need to protect the working community of our county. As an employer, I understand the challenges and costs of retaining good employees.

We need to provide an opportunity for people to live, work and raise their families here. Unchecked growth will be the demise of our community. As a member of Town Council, I will bring an understanding of the challenges of raising a family and running a business in Silverthorne and Summit County.

I will bring the experience of working for a large corporation and starting and growing a small, successful business. I know the importance of cooperation and support in the private and public sectors as our town continues to grow. I also know the importance of learning and listening to all stakeholders involved before making decisions.

Priority No. 1: Locals

I’m committed to protecting the working class and the families that make up this community. I will work to ensure that the current and future residents and families of Silverthorne have the opportunity to grow and thrive here as our town grows.

Priority No. 2: Infrastructure

I’ll focus on providing and maintaining infrastructure, both social and structural, that is capable of handling current needs and the needs brought on by future growth.

Priority No. 3: Environment

I’ll work to preserve the delicate balance between humans and nature as our town grows and the impact that we have on our surroundings increases.

Chris Carran is a candidate for one of four open seats on Silverthorne Town Council.