Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian: I’ll promote conversations about housing, small businesses and growth

Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian



Occupation: Small-business owner of coffee roastery Years in Summit County: 26 Family: Husband and two children

I am a small-business owner on Main Street Frisco, and I’ve lived in Summit County for 26 years. My husband and I met in Summit County, and we’ve built our life here. We have two children and operate a small coffee roastery together. As a small-business owner, my heart is inside of the workforce community. After spending many years working for small businesses around Summit County, I am confident I can relay the struggles and concerns of small-business owners and the workforce that contributes to the success of every small business.

I’m originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the Les Cheneaux islands area. I came to Summit County in my early 20s (1995) after dropping out of college. Each year that I’ve stayed, I’ve been able to develop and maintain the most important relationships of my lifetime. Most of the opportunities I’ve had are because of the relationships with people in my community, especially the small-business community.

Colorado, specifically Summit County, has everything to do with who I am. Colorado Mountain College was one of the best things that ever happened to me. Eventually, I was commuting to Boulder for five years to finish two bachelor’s degrees at University of Colorado, while I was able to live and work in Frisco and be a student. I’d love to see other young people with similar opportunities available to them, to build a life and a family while contributing to the workforce in Summit County. I recently completed a master’s degree in geocriticism from Prescott College in Arizona with the goal of teaching a specialized class focused on place and space theory. I’ve been lucky to be able to build a fulfilling life in Summit County.

My priorities and reasons for running for a Frisco Town Council seat are primarily based around local workforce housing, small-business success and more community conversations around how our community is changing and growing in a productive way.

Priority No. 1: Housing

I see how many businesses in our community are struggling to hire and retain employees because they cannot find appropriate housing. Our local stores, restaurants and shops are struggling to maintain operational hours because staff is limited. Our schools, medical professionals and EMS services are all stressed because there are not enough people to fill the positions.

Priority No. 2: Small businesses

I do see a direct correlation between housing shortages and employment here in Summit County. It is a complicated issue because gas stations, veterinarian offices and grocery stores are all short staffed, and the stock of homes and rentals is extremely limited. The employee shortage is not because people don’t want to work — this is a very desirable place to live and work — it is because there is limited to no options for long-term housing as a renter or as a future first-time homebuyer. This is an immediate situation that cannot wait until new housing is built. There needs to be some serious conversations and ideas shared in order for our community to continue to provide good, sustainable services to our visitors.

Priority No. 3: Growth

If we lose our workforce, we also lose a big part of our community identity, culture and mountain vibe. We lose the ability to contribute to our community and local families. Locals make Summit County a place people can visit and enjoy what we love, too. I’d hate to see Frisco become a shell of a town without the locals who bring the spark and friendliness to every visitor’s experience here. I see an unbalance between visitors and the workforce. I’d like to share my perspective and knowledge at the table of the Town Council in Frisco because I am a direct link between the workforce and Town Council.

I’d love to see many other things happen in Frisco, like a free basketball court at the Frisco Adventure Park and recreation area. I’d love to see more water refill stations around Frisco, so we can ditch plastic bottles and encourage more people to use their own water bottles, and I would love to see more events in Frisco that support youths, families and locals.

Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian is a candidate for one of three open seats on Frisco Town Council.