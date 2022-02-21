Erin Young: My focus is child care, housing and open space

Erin Young



Occupation: Owner of Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea Years in Summit County: 27 Family: Husband and son, 8 Civic involvement: Silverthorne Planning Commission, Early Childhood Options board of directors, Summit School District Board of Education, Colorado Association of School Boards regional director, Town of Silverthorne Art and Culture Advisory Committee

I am honored with the opportunity to seek a position on the Silverthorne Town Council.

I am a lifelong resident of Silverthorne. Not only have I attended primary school in town, but I am now raising my family in the same community. My mission is to continue to live in our beautiful environment, enjoy our enriching outdoor and cultural opportunities, and engage with our open and supportive people.

As part of my dedication to our town, I am the owner and founder of Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, an award-winning independent business that welcomes all residents and visitors with heroic hospitality. As a small business owner, I strive to understand and assist in the needs of the local workforce. I listen to the plights of workers seeking secure and affordable housing. I empathize and find solutions for child care. I respect the need to grow in both professional and personal lives and to set roots in a place of hard Rocky Mountain soil. I spend every day listening to the people who live in and visit our home.

Additionally, I served eight years on the Summit School District Board of Education. Working with passionate stakeholders, we collaborated to find creative solutions to a variety of challenges. I have worked with elected boards and councils at the local and state levels to represent the interests of the community with a fiscally responsible and transparent strategy.

I will bring a long-term approach to my work with the Town Council. Our people, places and spaces need to be supported in their diversity and sustainability. If we cannot keep people and families here for their lifetimes, businesses will spend unnecessary expenses in attrition and replacement, community history and diversity will dwindle and vibrancy will fade, accessing Colorado’s playground will be harder, view corridors will be lost and wildlife cohabitation will be more conflicting.

Priority No. 1: Workforce housing

I will prioritize diversifying affordable housing opportunities for residents.

Priority No. 2: Child care

I will work to increase child care options for families.

Priority No. 3: Open space management

I’ll focus on protecting and enhancing our access to open space and parks.

I am no stranger to the unique balance that our community maintains between homeowners, year-round residents and visitors. I understand the interwoven relationships between the towns, county, resorts and other governing agencies in a way that only comes with growing up in the community. I have the experience in local governance, business needs, sustainability and community partnerships. I am confident that I have a blend of urgency and long-term vision that will prepare the town to sustainably thrive for the next generation.

As such, I am confident that my skills in community development and business engagement make me a strong candidate to represent Silverthorne.

Erin Young is a candidate for one of four open seats on Silverthorne Town Council.