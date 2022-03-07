Frisco candidate Q&A: What are you looking for in a new town manager?

I’m looking for a town manager who listens, takes time to get to know our community and council members and can provide action-oriented solutions to our pressing issues, such as housing, child care and sustainability.

— Joe “Buck” Phillips

A town manager should have the ability to multitask, problem-solve, communicate on many levels and manage a large budget. An important component of success in any manager is chemistry with their staff and supervisors. I would consider the input of town employees that are directly affected by the new hire.

— John Hammett

Experience: a leader who has worked in towns like Frisco in terms of size, a tourism-based economy and surrounding natural resources.

Wisdom: a leader who can recognize the difference between what is going well and what needs attention, a person who is comfortable focusing on areas that need improvement and not disrupting what is going well.

Local: a leader who is interested in investing several years with Frisco to provide continuity of leadership. That means a willingness to truly take up residency and not have their family remain in another city or state.

Collaborative: a leader who openly shares their experiences and opinions and is equally open to a variety of local perspectives (from town staff, residents, businesses and the council).

Understanding: a leader who values the town staff, and someone who understands the importance of retaining, supporting and developing strong departmental leaders and staff.

— David Rolling

I would like to hire someone relatively local as the new town manager. Lack of specific experience does not equal a lack of capability. Council hired someone out of Florida. Obviously, there was a significant chance a Floridian was not going to transition well into Summit County.

After six months, this employee of the town quit with a $140,000 severance package, and council is spending another $40,000 on a nationwide search. That’s $180,000 spent on the town manager over the past six months. I believe we can find a High Country local who is qualified and totally capable of filling this position.

— James Hayes Walsh

I would like to see a town manager who has experience ideally in a mountain town, but at the very least in a resort town. We need someone who understands our way of life in the mountains and the specific challenges that we face. This person needs to understand that our locals must come first and that if that is the case, then our tourists will be taken care of, as well. She/he should embrace growth but must understand that our history and sense of community are to be preserved.

— Lisa Holenko

The position of town manager is a wholly important one. The town manager is the captain of the ship. They are the conduit to which town council delivers direction. It is the responsibility of the town manager to conduct the town’s operations. All of town staff reports, through leadership, directly to the town manager. The town manager is the liaison between staff and the council.

What I am looking for in a town manager is a dynamic, effective leader who understands both the inner workings of a large operation such as this and the ability to motivate their teams to excel. To fit in with our little mountain town, this person requires a unique sense of the individual who chooses to live here.

— Andy Held

In consideration of a new town manager for the town of Frisco, I would support someone who is fiscally savvy but also a great communicator and advocate for our local community. The right person would have the background and experience to be a confident, visionary leader who is politically astute but also politically neutral. They would have excellent people-management skills, and the desire and curiosity to envision, develop, plan and execute a wide array of priorities established by the Town Council.

It would benefit our town to find someone who is proactive, anticipatory and innovative, someone who possesses an open mind in dealing with complex and challenging issues that may compete with one another. Ideally, we need someone who is concerned and attentive to every resident’s needs when looking at a total view of our community.

— Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian

Three seats are up for election on Frisco Town Council. Read more candidate Q&As at SummitDaily.com/election.