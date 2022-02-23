Jason Libby: Housing, congestion and short-term rentals would have my focus

Jason Libby



Occupation: Slifer Smith & Frampton real estate broker Years in Summit County: 24 Civic involvement: Breck Music, Ullr Fest, Town Cleanup Day, Blue River Cleanup and Friends of Breckenridge Trails volunteer

My name is Jason “Libby” Libby, and I have called Breckenridge home for 24 years, a story that started in 1998 when I left my hometown of Waterville, Maine, to work on the mountain for one ski season. After falling in love with the snowcapped peaks poking over the historic Breckenridge skyline, endless access to world-class skiing, the vibrant local community and of course realizing that summer came with no humidity or bugs plus plenty more fun things to do, I simply couldn’t leave.

Over nearly 2 1/2 decades living in Breckenridge, I have worked a variety of jobs in the community promoting and supporting the outdoor lifestyle. Starting at Breckenridge Ski Resort, I later went on to work as a snowmobile and river rafting guide, an emergency medical technician, private pilot and even an on-air personality at the county’s ever loved KSMT radio station. In 2006, I shifted gears and started a successful career in real estate, a job which has given me the chance to help locals stay local and find their forever home in Summit County, just as I found my forever home so many years ago.

As one of the younger members of city council, I hope to bring an energized perspective. I have always deeply valued connecting with my local community members and look forward to ensuring the voices of all residents are heard as the town navigates the challenges of balancing growth for the future with maintaining its historical charm and sense of community. With a pulse on many pressing issues — whether it be sustainable and affordable housing, economic growth, quality experiences for visitors or necessary infrastructure developments — I intend to listen to the people of the town I love and ensure that their voice and vision is always integral to the direction council takes on all issues.

I came to Breckenridge 24 years ago because I loved the outdoors and the breadth of activities the area had to offer. Even today, my free time is still spent on the mountains skiing or enjoying the outdoors in the summer, whether it be paddling on Dillon Reservoir or taking clubs to our beautiful Breckenridge golf course. If I’m not outside, you’ll probably find me enjoying our favorite town restaurants, mingling with the many friends and locals I’ve come to know and love over the years. If we haven’t had the pleasure of meeting yet, I look forward to meeting you very soon.

Priority No. 1: Affordable workforce housing

Priority No. 2: Congestion

Priority No. 3: Short-term rentals

Jason Libby is a candidate for one of three open seats on Breckenridge Town Council.