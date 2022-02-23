Jay Beckerman: I’ll bring a business approach to government and focus on responsible tourism

Jay Beckerman



Occupation: Blue River Bistro and Bistro North owner and operator Years in Summit County: 21 in Breckenridge Family: Wife, Erin Beckerman, two daughters, 7 and 6 Civic involvement: Summit Lacrosse program co-founder and head coach, Breckenridge Tourism Office board treasurer, Upper Blue Planning Commissioner, Summit County Planning Commissioner, Summit School District Finance Committee member

I am here to listen and learn. I am going to work hard to put the thoughts of those who live and work here into action. I will be a responsive, commonsense problem solver, fiercely protecting the fabric of our community.

Priority No. 1: Child care

I’ll prioritize additional investment in child care and housing in order to continue to support our working families. Breckenridge is at a critical crossroad, and it is time to choose to invest in those who live and work here. I have had decades of experiences attracting and retaining a strong, dedicated team and can do the same for our building and planning departments, police and fire men and women and public works. It is time to create a pathway for small business to thrive and be sustainable in our community.

Priority No. 2: Responsible tourism

I’ll focus on responsible tourism and community stewardship, having a community that leads by example in protecting our most precious resources. Working with the town to balance the needs for outdoor recreation opportunities and the need for conservation. My years at the Breckenridge Tourism Office have provided the importance of attracting the guest who has a smaller footprint, embraces bikes and boots over cars and SUVs, and has a longer stay reducing the turnover and reducing adding to the lines at the grocery store. It is time to modernize our public transportation fleet and work in concert with the resort to provide a seamless, easy-to-use system that is reliable, efficient and responsible.

Priority No. 3: Business approach

I’ll take a business approach to government, seeking avenues to make government more efficient and more accessible to the residents who the government is here to serve. The decisions made at a council level impact the wallets and the lives of those who live and work here. The priorities of the town need to have additional transparency and be challenged in a thoughtful, respectful conversation — not just through comments.

Jay Beckerman is a candidate for one of three open seats on Breckenridge Town Council.