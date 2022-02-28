Joe Buck Phillips: I’ll work to address housing, child care and short-term rentals

Joe Buck Phillips



Occupation: Food and beverage retail manager at Basecamp Wine & Spirits and Outer Range/Birdcraft Years in Summit County: 6 Family: Rescue dog, Morty Civic involvement: Advocates for Victims of Assault volunteer

Hello, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to read this. I came to Summit to initially work one winter and decided that I couldn’t see myself anywhere else. After some relocating around the county, I was fortunate enough to purchase a home in Frisco. My time in Frisco has shown me the importance of civic duty and community involvement, particularly on issues like local businesses, housing and child care. Serving on Town Council and representing fellow members of the workforce and local businesses would be an honor.

Priority No. 1: Workforce housing

My first priority is to continue the affordable workforce housing projects planned for or near Frisco, such as the Colorado Department of Transportation lot, the workforce center site near downtown and Lake Hill. As property values continue their upward trend, this will be essential to preserving local businesses’ ability to recruit and retain high-quality employees. Our local businesses are the heart and soul of Frisco. Workforce housing allows individuals and families to set down roots, so they can make the transition to potential long-term members of the community.

Priority No. 2: Child care

My second priority is to find a feasible approach to the available child care issues that are being felt across the county. I see the challenges that friends and coworkers have in finding affordable child care, which has a noticeable ripple effects on the workforce. The current council has made progress on this issue, and I want to listen to my community members to continue to find innovative and effective solutions.

Priority No. 3: Short-term rentals

My third priority is the elephant in the room: short-term rentals. I have no intent to rule out short-term rentals or tell people what they can or cannot do with their property, but the abrupt turn from long-term rentals toward short-term rentals must be addressed. Some long-term renters are facing raised rent to unattainable amounts, and some are being displaced so that the place they’ve called home can be converted into a short-term rental. This is a real issue that will have significant and permanent effects on the character of Frisco. A mass exodus of our workforce due to the lack of affordable, long-term rentals leaves a hole not only in our community, but also weakens the infrastructure that we need to keep our town alive.

Joe Buck Phillips is a candidate for one of three open seats on Frisco Town Council.