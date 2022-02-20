Kelly Baldwin: My focus is on housing, emergency services and traffic

Kelly Baldwin



Occupation: Owner and operator of Elevation Bookkeeping LLC, a bookkeeping and consulting business Years in Summit County: 38 with 16 of those in Silverthorne Family: Husband, Curt Krampert, and stepson, Bryce Krampert Civic involvement: Frisco homeowners association treasurer, Silvana’s Community Garden volunteer, Summit County Wildlife Rescue and Transport team member, Silverthorne Town Council member

My name is Kelly Baldwin, and I am a candidate for Silverthorne Town Council.

I moved to Summit County in the fall of 1983 after graduating from college at Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife biology and ecology.

While living in Summit County, I have worked for the U.S. Forest Service, Copper Mountain Resort and Vail Resorts. For the past 11 years, I have owned and operated a bookkeeping and consulting business, Elevation Bookkeeping LLC, providing full-service bookkeeping and consulting for small businesses, homeowners associations and metro districts in Summit County.

I am married to Curt Krampert, who is also a small-business owner and operator of High Country Auto Specialists in Silverthorne. I have a stepson, Bryce Krampert, who grew up in Summit County, graduated from Summit County High School and is currently an attorney in Jacksonville, Florida.

We own and live in a single-family home in Silverthorne and also own a condominium in Frisco, which is operated as a long-term rental.

I have been a member of Silverthorne Town Council for the past 3 1/2 years. When I ran for Town Council four years ago, I simply wanted to maintain an active role in Summit County and Silverthorne local governments. This time around, my priorities are more solidified.

Priority No. 1: Workforce housing

I’ll work to increase workforce housing of all types in Summit County, including ownership, rental and temporary. All types of housing are desperately needed in Summit County as I watch local businesses struggle to provide good services, restrict their hours, close their doors or leave the county completely.

Priority No. 2: Emergency services

I want to ensure that Silverthorne residents have adequate fire protection and EMS services close to home. We live in the midst of a wildfire zone, and wildfire season is growing longer and stronger. Silverthorne residents deserve to feel confident that in case of an emergency, they will have both fire and EMS protection and support that is rapid and that they can rely on.

Priority No. 3: Traffic

I’ll push in a variety of ways toward finding solutions to the increasing traffic problems in Silverthorne, primarily due to the bottleneck at Exit 205. This is a very frustrating situation for everyone in Silverthorne, business owners and residents alike. When Exit 205 backs up for any reason, people cannot get to work, people cannot get home, people cannot utilize local businesses, and customers cannot leave local businesses once they are there. As Silverthorne and Summit County grows, this is a situation that must be addressed and remedied for the future stability of the town.

Kelly Baldwin is an incumbent candidate for one of four open seats on Silverthorne Town Council.