Nathan Moorefield: I’ll be a voice of reason on community issues and programs

Nathan Moorefield



Occupation: Real estate sales business partner Years in Summit County: 27 Family: Wife of 22 years, daughters ages 10 and 13 Civic involvement: Father Dyer United Methodist Church staff/parish relations committee and board member, Little Red Schoolhouse board member, Family & Intercultural Resource Center adopt a family Christmas program supporter, The Summit Foundation, Domus Pacis volunteer

My name is Nathan Moorefield, and I have been a Breckenridge resident for almost 27 years. In that time, I have worked as a front-line ski tech, department supervisor, store manager and every level of retail sales and management. I am currently a partner in a local real estate sales business and part owner of a building in town. I also work a shift or two at a local ski shop in the winter. I like keeping up on an industry I spent so much time working in and hanging out with the guys and gals who were me 25 years ago. I really like learning about their experiences living and working in town and comparing and contrasting those experiences to my own.

I met my wife here, and my two daughters were born here. Breckenridge is not only my hometown but a community that has had a substantial influence on my life.

Priority No. 1: Voice of reason

I want to bring a voice of balance, reason and common sense on the issues confronting our local community to not have a myopic approach to solving those issues, rather bring an open mind and be willing to consider all ideas.

Priority No. 2: Local issues

I would hope to work on issues like short-term rentals and local employment and housing that benefits all in our community and not sacrifice someone’s rights to benefit someone else.

Priority No. 3: Community programs

I would like to protect and grow our funding sources for things like early childhood development and our recreation offerings — all the town funded amenities that make our community a great place to live.

Nathan Moorefield is a candidate for one of three open seats on Breckenridge Town Council.