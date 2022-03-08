Noah Hopkins: I’ll focus on quality of life, short-term rentals and community engagement

Noah Hopkins



Occupation: Breckenridge Ski & Snowboard School manager Years in Summit County: 13 Civic involvement: Citizen Advisory Committee member, Breck Epic Employee Foundation volunteer

Like many of our neighbors, I enjoy recreating in the natural beauty we are surrounded with in Blue River. I have extensive experience in leadership and committee positions, both in the private and public sectors, and would be pleased to serve our town by fulfilling present and future needs through transparent, sensible and responsive municipal governance.

My interest in serving is rooted in a belief that public service and civic duty are important. Citizen contribution is essential to a thriving and healthy community.

Priority No 1: Quality of living improvements

While living in the shadow of Quandary has its perks, there are quality-of-living improvements that can enhance residency in Blue River. I’d like to believe that receiving mail doesn’t have to be as difficult and expensive as it has become in Summit County. Let’s engage the U.S. Postal Service and stakeholders about the installation of additional cluster boxes in our neighborhoods and make getting the mail just a walk down the street, not a drive into town. In the same way, there are opportunities for us to explore a broader effort to install improved cellular service in the Blue River Valley.

Priority No 2: Demographic planning

Broader questions about the role of short-term rentals in our county are present. But more importantly, I think we have some key opportunities to shape our future growth in a way that sustains a high quality of life and a vibrant neighborly community. Recent survey results on short-term rentals in Blue River will allow the board to direct municipal ordinances in a way that are reflective of residents’ interests. I also believe we can use additional survey information to inform public decision-making.

Priority No 3: Community engagement

As a bedroom community of Summit County, Blue River has a broad demographic of full-time and part-time residents. And while most of our residents are content with cultural activities and entertainment available throughout the county, opportunities remain for us to plan for and host community engagement right here in Blue River. I’d like to explore and develop community events that are fun for families and create a space for us to know our neighbors better.

Noah Hopkins is a candidate for one of three open seats on the Blue River Board of Trustees.