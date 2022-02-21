Tim Applegate: I’ll work to manage growth, traffic and recreation

Tim Applegate



Occupation: Self-employed restaurateur with over eight restaurants in the county Years in Summit County: Over 10 Family: Wife, Deb, and black Lab, Roca Civic involvement: Summit County Chamber of Commerce executive board; Silverthorne Planning commissioner; support of numerous local nonprofits, sports teams, community events and families in need through Sauce Family Restaurant group

After living and working in Silverthorne for the past 10 years, I am committed to growing a sustainable, vibrant community that provides opportunities for locals and visitors alike to thrive in our mountain community.

Priority No. 1: Community growth and infrastructure

I am very concerned about the build-out of Silverthorne over the next 10 years. I would like to be part of this process. I’ve been a self-employed contractor my entire life before moving to Summit County and have extensive knowledge and construction/property development. It is imperative that we consider community growth with community infrastructure to ensure opportunities for all.

Priority No. 2: Traffic and transportation

As our community continues to grow, so will the need for better traffic and transportation management. I am excited to work with county and state leaders, along with the Colorado Department of Transportation, to ensure that Exit 205 becomes a priority in the immediate future.

Priority No. 3: Outdoor recreation

Over the past two years, never has outdoor recreation been so important to our community, particularly as our population continues to grow. It is critical that our town parks, trailheads and bike paths are properly used and maintained for all to enjoy. Silverthorne has the opportunity to be a leader in outdoor recreation and stewardship, all without a major resort in our town.

Tim Applegate is a candidate for one of four open seats on Silverthorne Town Council.