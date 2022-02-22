Todd Rankin: Housing, quality of life and child care are my priorities

Todd Rankin



Occupation: Realtor, real estate brokerage firm owner, long-term rentals owner and manager Years in Summit County: 16 Family: Wife, Barb Civic involvement: Summit County Open Space Advisory Committee vice chair and board member, Breckenridge Events Committee chair, SkatesGiving.com founder, 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission member, Breckenridge Resiliency Committee member, Isak Heartstone Task Force chair, Summit Huts Association, Advisory Board vice president

My agenda is simple, and it all starts with investing in people. Happy locals, with a great quality of life and housing security, are the foundation of a strong community. My goal is to use my extensive experience in multiple roles with the town of Breckenridge and Summit County, engaging with and contributing to many local nonprofits and running a successful real estate business to strengthen our community.

Giving back to this wonderful town is important to me. I have been a member of the Summit County Open Space Advisory Council since February 2013 and vice chair since 2019. I am thankful to be the chair of the Breckenridge Events Committee since 2018. I was lucky to serve as a member of the governor-appointed 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission from 2016 to 2022. Being the chair of the Isak Heartstone Troll Committee to move the troll out of the Wellington neighborhood was also a challenging, fun and rewarding experience.

My wife, Barb, and I are passionate about our community, and we proudly support The Summit Foundation, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, SkatesGiving.com, Summit Youth Hockey and many other local charities.

We founded SkatesGiving which has raised almost $100,000 in the past three years, to provide free hockey for kids younger than 8 in Summit County. It has also provided scholarships and equipment for older kids in the program.

Prior to arriving in the mountains, I graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Virginia and then served in the U.S. Air Force for five years, earning my Master of Business Administration at night. I then spent six years doing business development in Northern Virginia, Tokyo, Japan and Seattle. Having lived in Pennsylvania, Germany, Virginia, New Mexico, Boston, D.C. and Tokyo before moving to Summit County in 2005, I feel like I am finally home. I hope to work toward keeping this a place I want to live for the next 40 years.

I have sold real estate in the mountains for 15 years. I also started, have owned and run a successful real estate brokerage firm for the past 13 years. In addition to real estate sales, we own and manage multiple long-term rentals in Summit County. My real estate expertise encompasses sales, development, long-term rentals, short-term rentals and hundreds of hours evaluating parcels for acquisition by the Summit County and Breckenridge open space programs. I also have extensive experience working on deed-restricted workforce projects, including the Smith Ranch project in Silverthorne.

When not working, I am a big fan of wandering mountain bike rides in the Golden Horseshoe, taking a lap around Mount Guyot, ski touring from the Laurium, playing hockey and lingering at the Amazing Grace.

Priority No. 1: Housing

I hope to expand on the work done by the current council to increase housing. There are additional opportunities to spur and work along with Vail Resorts, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the state of Colorado and other parts of the private sector and Summit County government to help us increase housing opportunities in the upper Blue River basin.

Priority No. 2: Quality of life for residents and guests

Housing security and quality of life go hand in hand. Ensuring we have enough happy employees prevents burnout and leads to better service and a stronger community. Implementing creative and thoughtful management techniques of our open space and special events is vital to improving our quality of life and the feel we want in town. We need to ensure we minimize gridlock on Main Street and overcrowding at our trailheads. Focusing on our people and their quality of life is important to the success and the soul of our town.

Priority No. 3: Child care

The shortage in child care is detrimental to the strength of our community. Many future leaders and current employees leave our town when they can’t find child care. We need to expand on the success of Lea’s Littles to rapidly ramp up child care supply. At the same time, we need to continue to expand our investment in our programs and employees at Little Red Schoolhouse, Carriage House, Timberline Learning Center and the Mountain Top Explorium.

Todd Rankin is a candidate for one of three open seats on Breckenridge Town Council.