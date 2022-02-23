Tom Day: Housing, Walkable Main and returning life to normal are my priorities

Tom Day



Occupation: Day Palazola Group Real Estate managing broker and co-owner Years in Summit County: 35 in Breckenridge Family: Sons Joshua, 16, and Spencer, 26; granddaughter, Tucker Lucille, 2 Civic involvement: Breckenridge International Snow Sculpting Team sculptor, Breckenridge ambassadors president, Quatum/Team Breckenridge board member, National Repertory Orchestra board member, guitar instructor

My name is Tom Day. I am a 35 year resident of the town of Breckenridge, and I’ve been involved in many aspects of the town, my favorite being a snow sculptor on the Breckenridge International Snow Sculpting Team for 28 years.

My top three priorities to address as a new Breckenridge Town Council member will be:

Priority No. 1: Employee housing

My first priority would be to come up with an idea that actually works for developing employee housing for the town of Breckenridge, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Breckenridge Grand Vacations, which are the largest employers in the town of Breckenridge. The current concept will do little to increase the amount of employee housing. There needs to be large-scale development of rental housing paid for by the entities that would use it the most. This is something that should’ve been done a long time ago. This can be done on some of the almost 4,000 acres of town-owned land. This will put the land to the highest and best use for the people who own it and also will develop a rental income stream for years to come for the town of Breckenridge, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

Priority No. 2: Walkable Main

My second priority would be to close off Main Street and have the walking mall on main street that was supposed to happen this past summer. As far as I knew, it was supposed to be a go, and then all the sudden it was changed. We had this two years ago, and I thought it was an absolute success. What I liked more than anything is that it slowed traffic down through town. This past summer going back to the old ways, I saw many people speeding excessively and also vehicles that were very loud going up and down Main Street. I think that implementing the walking mall every summer would make Breckenridge a much more enjoyable town and bring more shopping and dining to the town. Now that we have a new massive parking structure, there should be plenty of parking so the parking loss on Main Street should be negligible.

Priority No. 3: Return to normal

My third priority would be to bring back a sense of normalcy after COVID. We have seen mask mandates and lockdowns while we watch Super Bowls with no masks. We need to bring back Oktoberfest concerts for everyone and a sense of normalcy. This has been a huge impact to our community, not only financially but mentally, and I would seek to find ways to help people get back to normal.

Tom Day is a candidate for one of three open seats on Breckenridge Town Council.