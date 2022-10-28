Where Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea, Colorado’s U.S. Senate candidates, stand on the issues

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, left, and his Republican challenger, Joe O'Dea.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is running for reelection to his third six-year term in Congress. He’s being challenged by Joe O’Dea , a Republican first-time candidate who owns a Denver construction company.

Bennet, 57, was a managing director for the Anschutz Investment Company, which is owned and operated by the family of Republican billionaire Phil Anschutz, before becoming then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff. He was named superintendent of Denver Public Schools for about four years before being appointed in 2009 by then-Gov. Bill Ritter to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Ken Salazar.

O’Dea, 60, is a Colorado native who was adopted at birth. He graduated from Mullen High School in Denver before enrolling at Colorado State University. He dropped out of CSU and became a union carpenter before forming a construction company, Concrete Express Inc., which now employs about 300 people. He also owns Mile High Station, a popular event venue in downtown Denver. O’Dea’s 2022 U.S. Senate bid is his first run for elected office. He lives in Greenwood Village.

Both Bennet and O’Dea are wealthy.

Bennet’s assets total between $8 million and $31.7 million at the end of 2021, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of his personal financial disclosure. O’Dea’s assets total between $17.5 million and $77.4 million, according to his disclosure.

