Electrical fires in Silverthorne knock out power to recreation center and town hall

A screenshot from a video of the fire shows flames and smoke emanating from an electrical transformer outside the Silverthorne Recreation Center on Thursday, May 18.

Charlie Stevenson/Courtesy photo

A pair of transformers caught fire in Silverthorne late Thursday morning, May 18, knocking out power in the area, including at the Silverthorne Recreation Center and Silverthorne Town Hall, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

No one was injured, and no damage to town property has been reported, Silverthorne communications manager Kristina Nayden said in a statement. Due to the power outage, the recreation center is closed until further notice, and Silverthorne Town Hall can only provide limited services, Nayden said. Patrons were evacuated from the recreation center.

Summit Fire & EMS responded to the recreation center at 430 Rainbow Drive after receiving a 911 call around 11 a.m., Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher said. Silverthorne police were also on scene and the fires remain under investigation.

Linda Ellmers, a regular patron of the Silverthorne Recreation Center, said she had been working out on an elliptical bike when the power went out.

“You could feel the power go out because you had to work hard, which is a good thing,” Ellmers said with a laugh. “And then, I just walked a couple laps and left. When I saw everyone outside, I said it doesn’t feel good, so let’s get out of here.”

Video sent to Summit Daily showed flames leaping up from the grass near the transformer at the recreation center. A pair of fire extinguishers and a melted traffic cone sat near the scorched ground, just feet from the edge of the recreation center.

Xcel Energy needed access to the transformer behind the recreation center while working to repair another transformer on North Center Circle and Rainbow Drive that had been hit during a vehicle crash this past winter, Nayden said.

Both transformers caught fire, Lipsher said. The transformer fire on North Center Circle and Rainbow Drive, near town hall, spread to some grass, he said.

As of 1 p.m., the outage appeared to be impacting 10 customers, according to Xcel’s online Electric Outage Map, which estimated power would be restored by 2:30 p.m. Xcel Energy did not immediately return a request for comment about the power outage.