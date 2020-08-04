Electrostatic cleaning service emerges in response to COVID-19

Viropure owner Michael Walsh cleans using an electrostatic system.

Photo from Michael Walsh

FRISCO — When Michael Walsh’s mobile ski and snowboard tuning business came to a halt during the shutdown, he worked to launch a new business in response to the pandemic.

Walsh’s new company, Viropure, uses an electrostatic system to disinfect.

“It puts a positive charge on the mist,” Walsh said about the disinfecting system. “Everything around us is either negative or neutral, so when you put the positive-charged molecules (in the air), they push away from each other, and they wrap around whatever’s in front of you at a full 360. They go in all the cracks and crevices, into the light switches and do a full cover.”

The Environmental Protection Agency is expediting reviews for the electrostatic spray method due to the increased interest for disinfecting large indoor spaces.

When an area is sprayed with the mist, it is disinfected and ready for use within a few minutes, Walsh said, adding that the touchless disinfectant doesn’t leave streaks on TVs or glass. He said it is more effective than traditional cleaning because no spots are missed.

“It’s really growing rapidly, and it’s the standard of cleaning from now on,” Walsh said. “I think that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Viropure is for public and commercial use, and Walsh hopes the business will serve public areas that need cleaning like buses, schools, day cares and ski resort areas like gondolas and lodges. He also plans to service private spaces, such as short-term rental units and other residential homes.

Walsh pointed out that while the idea was born out of the pandemic, Viropure also can help protect against other viruses like the flu.

“It’s going to help decrease absenteeism,” Walsh said. “There’s not going to be as many sick days and things of that nature, protect the tourism coming in and just keep things safe and happy. I think that’s my vision with it. I just really want to help out, and I really believe this is the way to reduce some of the issues we have.”

Neill Thomas, a Breckenridge retiree, said that with the virus going around, he wanted some extra protection in his house and had Walsh come in with the Viropure system. Thomas said he thought it would be a good idea to disinfect his home after visits from guests and family members.

“I just believe it’s the safe thing to do, and it’s not that expensive,” Thomas said.

Viropure’s equipment is expensive, around $3,000 per unit, and Walsh charges 6 to 10 cents, on average, per square foot. If the business takes off, he plans to bring another person onto his team, but he is operating solo for now.

For pricing and other information, call Viropure at 800-566-9819.