 Elementary students raise $1K for Family & Intercultural Resource Center | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Elementary students raise $1K for Family & Intercultural Resource Center

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Dillon Valley Elementary teacher Melissa Klatt, left, and Family & Intercultural Resource Center Development Director Shae Loomis, right, pose for a photo outside the school March 23 with Klatt’s first grade class. The students raised $1,000 for the nonprofit.
Photo from Nissa Erickson / Family & Intercultural Resource Center

First graders at Dillon Valley Elementary recently held a fundraiser for people impacted by the pandemic. At the end of four weeks, students donated $1,000 and about 100 face masks to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

According to teacher Melissa Klatt, the idea came from the students learning about short-term and long-term goals.

“They decided they wanted to create a long-term goal to address a problem they were observing in school,” Klatt wrote in an email. “The problem? Kids were coming to school with old, worn-out masks, while other kids had a surplus of masks.”

The children wrote letters and made announcements asking fellow students to donate money and masks. Some masks stayed at the school while others were given to the resource center. The money went to the nonprofit’s parenting classes to help support households with various needs.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Education
See more