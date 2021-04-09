Elementary students raise $1K for Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Dillon Valley Elementary teacher Melissa Klatt, left, and Family & Intercultural Resource Center Development Director Shae Loomis, right, pose for a photo outside the school March 23 with Klatt’s first grade class. The students raised $1,000 for the nonprofit.

Photo from Nissa Erickson / Family & Intercultural Resource Center

First graders at Dillon Valley Elementary recently held a fundraiser for people impacted by the pandemic. At the end of four weeks, students donated $1,000 and about 100 face masks to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

According to teacher Melissa Klatt, the idea came from the students learning about short-term and long-term goals.

“They decided they wanted to create a long-term goal to address a problem they were observing in school,” Klatt wrote in an email. “The problem? Kids were coming to school with old, worn-out masks, while other kids had a surplus of masks.”

The children wrote letters and made announcements asking fellow students to donate money and masks. Some masks stayed at the school while others were given to the resource center. The money went to the nonprofit’s parenting classes to help support households with various needs.