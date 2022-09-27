Elks Lodge to host breakfast fundraiser for Blue River Horse Center

Those in the need for breakfast plans can have a meal for a good cause this weekend. From 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 2, the Elks Lodge is hosting a fundraiser for the Blue River Horse Center.

The event at 1321 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne will feature an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, live music with Leon Joseph Littlebird, a silent auction and more.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Visit BlueRiverHorseCenter.org/pancakes to purchase.