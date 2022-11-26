Ella Hagen named 4A runner of the year by the Colorado High School Activities Association
Summit High School’s Ella Hagen has been named the 4A cross-country runner of the year by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The honor comes after Hagen — a sophomore — dominated throughout the course of the 2022 cross-country season and won the 4A cross-country state title last month.
In addition to being named the 4A runner of the year, Hagen was named to the 4A all-state first team.
Senior Dom Remeikis was named to the 4A all-state honorable mention team.
Nolan Hoffman from Mead High School was named the 4A runner of the year after winning the state title in the 4A boys state cross-country race.
Cheyenne Mountain High School’s Sean O’Day was named 4A boys coach of the year and Niwot High School’s Kelly Christensen was named 4A girls coach of the year.
