Embrace the crisp fall with Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours

Bluegrass band Buffalo Commons from Steamboat Springs will be providing tunes all day long during Saturday’s tasting at Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours.

John F. Russel / Steamboat Pilot & Today

BRECKENRIDGE — From Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29, relax in the autumn air with a glass of sweet cider or sour beer. The third annual Breckenridge Strings, Ciders & Sours will offer a combination of live bluegrass, delicious food and a grand tasting this weekend.

The festival begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a four-course cider pairing dinner at Sauce on the Maggie, 655 S. Park Ave. It continues Saturday with the Sauce on the Maggie VIP lounge opening at 12:30 p.m. and the grand tasting running from 2-6 p.m. Guests receive a commemorative glass and unlimited samples with food available to purchase a la carte.

Bluegrass band Buffalo Commons from Steamboat Springs will be providing tunes all day during the tasting. Closing out the weekend is a brunch buffet Sunday at Sauce on the Maggie.

Tickets range from $20 for being a VIP designated driver to $125 for an all-access pass. For tickets and more information, visit RockyMountainEvents.com.