Emergency personnel respond to house fire in Breckenridge
May 27, 2018
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District are currently responding to a house fire at 106 Reliance Drive in the French Creek area of Breckenridge. The only road closure at the time is at Reliance and Reiling Road. If you live in the area, the sheriff’s office asks that you speak with the deputy on scene about access to your home
Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.
Initial rd closures for house fire in French Creek have been moved. The only rd closure is at Reliance & Reiling Rd. #Sumco @RWBFire @TownofBreck @BreckPolice
— SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) May 27, 2018