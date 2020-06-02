Emergency workers rescue man on Dillon Valley trail after medical incident
DILLON — Emergency personnel from around the county assisted in rescuing a man who suffered a medical incident on a trail north of Dillon Tuesday evening.
At about 5:20 p.m., representatives of the Summit County Rescue Group, Summit Fire & EMS and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a hiker in need of assistance on a trail about a quarter mile off Alpine Road in Dillon Valley.
The 65-year-old man suffered a medical incident while on the trail, according to the rescue group’s spokesman Charles Pitman. Pitman said the man was transported via Flight for Life to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.
“It was medical, and we believe he will be all right,” Pitman said.
The operation wrapped up at about 6:20 p.m.
