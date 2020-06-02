Emergency workers rescue man on Dillon Valley trail after medical incident | SummitDaily.com
Emergency workers rescue man on Dillon Valley trail after medical incident

News News |

Sawyer D'Argonne
  

A Flight for Life helicopter takes off from the Dillon Valley Elementary School on Tuesday, June 2. The Summit County Rescue Group, along with various other emergency agencies, were called to assist in a rescue of an individual who was experiencing a medical incident.
Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Emergency personnel from around the county assisted in rescuing a man who suffered a medical incident on a trail north of Dillon Tuesday evening.

At about 5:20 p.m., representatives of the Summit County Rescue Group, Summit Fire & EMS and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a hiker in need of assistance on a trail about a quarter mile off Alpine Road in Dillon Valley.

The 65-year-old man suffered a medical incident while on the trail, according to the rescue group’s spokesman Charles Pitman. Pitman said the man was transported via Flight for Life to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

“It was medical, and we believe he will be all right,” Pitman said.

The operation wrapped up at about 6:20 p.m.

A Flight for Life Helicopter flies toward Dillon Valley to assist in a medical transport on Tuesday, June 2.
Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

