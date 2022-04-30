Emily Koetteritz resets three-day-old school record in the triple jump at Steamboat Invitational

Emily Koetteritz places first in the girls 100-meter hurdles at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26. Koetteritz recently reset her own school record in the triple jump at the Steamboat Springs Invitational on Saturday, April 30, three days after breaking it at the Husky Invitational.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

It may be have been the day of prom for Summit High Schools’ juniors and seniors but that did not prevent the upperclassmen from performing well at the Steamboat Springs Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, April 30.

Like earlier in the week at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26, the Tigers dominated across the board in a variety of events, despite having a smaller crew due to prom taking place that evening.

A few of the day’s many impressive performances came from senior Emily Koetteritz who reset her own school record in the girls triple jump. She had originally broken the record earlier in the week. Koetteritz surpassed her mark of 34 feet 1/4 inch to jump 34 feet 4 1/2 inches.

Koetteritz placed first in the event and was followed by teammate Cami Davis who placed fourth with a best mark of 31 feet 1 1/2 inches.

Koetteritz was far from done for the day as she went on to compete in the 100-meter hurdles where she also took home the meet title, placing first in a time of 17.03 seconds.

The Tigers also had Aubree Confer place sixth and Stephanie Horvath place eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Koetteritz rounded out her busy day in the 300-meter hurdles, where she placed second in a time of 50.64 seconds.

The Tigers also had several athletes place in the top ten in the sprinting events.

In the girls 100-meter dash Ella Snyder bounced back from playing a tough soccer match the night prior to place fourth overall in a time of 13.63 seconds.

Shannon Reed finished a little over a second behind Snyder in 10th place in a time of 14.33 seconds.

Snyder competed again in the girls 200-meter run where she placed fifth overall in a time of 27.77 seconds.

Jackson Archambault placed fifth in the boys 100-meter dash and seventh in the boys 200-meter dash.

In terms of relays for the Tigers, both the girls 4×800-meter relay and boys 4×200-meter relay team placed in the top four at the competition.

The girls 4×800-meter relay, which consisted of Olivia Lyman, Ella Hagen, Avery Eytel and Niamh Nelson, placed third with a time of 11:32.06.

The boys 4×200-meter relay was ran by Archambault, Cam Fox, Ephraim Overstreet and Kevin Reddell. The team placed fourth overall with a time of 1:40.73.

Hagen also competed in the girls 1600-meter run where she placed second in a time of 5:11.36. Hagen was beat out by Isabel Allori of Liberty Commons High School by 11 seconds.

Dom Remeikis makes a move during the boys 4x800-meter relay at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26. Remeikis recently won the the boys 800 and 1600-meter run at the Steamboat Springs Invitational on Saturday, April 30.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Junior Dom Remeikis ran in the boys 1600-meter and 800-meter run before jetting off to prom. Remeikis won both the events, winning the 1600 by close to 13 seconds in a time of 4 minutes, 54.45 seconds and battled all the way to the line in the 800-meter run for a time of 1:59.82.

“I felt pretty good,” Remeikis said of his performances. “I was especially happy with the 800, it was my first time breaking two in the event. I had another runner with me from Steamboat, he helped really push me and I was able to break the two minute threshold which was awesome.”

Rounding out the performances for the Tigers in the field events was Ephraim Overstreet and Tenley Vinas. Overstreet jumped to 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump to place fourth while Vinas threw the discus 68 feet, 11 inches for third place overall in the girls discus.

Both the Summit boys and girls track and field teams placed fourth overall at the meet. The Summit boys scored 69 points while the girls scored a total of 93 points.

The Summit track and field team will compete again next week on Friday, May 6 when the two-day, 4A Western Slope League meet gets underway at Rifle High School. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.