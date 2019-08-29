Emmy Award-winning singer Connie Dover to perform in Keystone

Connie Dover is a singer, poet and Emmy Award-winning producer and composer. She'll perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Keystone Center.

Christine May / Taylor Park Music

Acclaimed by the Boston Globe as “the finest folk ballad singer America has produced since Joan Baez,” Connie Dover is a singer, poet and Emmy Award-winning producer and composer. This weekend, she’ll perform at the Keystone Center, 1628 Sts. John Road.

She has been a featured guest on NPR’s “Weekend Edition,” “A Prairie Home Companion” and “The Thistle and Shamrock.” Dover has released four critically acclaimed solo albums, and her music can be heard on many soundtracks and recordings of folk and world music.

Presented by Summit Music and Arts, the concert will open with 11-year-old Phoenix Meyer of Blue River. Meyer participated in the organization’s Young Composer Project and wrote the piece “Up and Down Days” for the competition.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $25 per person. Visit SummitMusicAndArts.org to purchase and for more information.