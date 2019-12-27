End of year storm expected to impact travel on Colorado highways

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead and use caution this weekend as an end-of-the-year storm is expected to impact many areas of the state on Friday and Saturday.

The storm is expected to bring snowfall to much of Colorado through Saturday, with the southwest and northeast of the state forecasted to see higher accumulations, according to CDOT. Heavy winds are also expected around the state, potentially leading to blowing and drifting snow, and considerable travel impacts.

Between 3 to 6 inches of snowfall is expected to accumulate throughout the I-70 mountain corridor, and southwest Colorado could see as much as 18 inches.

Despite the storm, CDOT is expecting heavy traffic volumes on most roadways due to holiday travel. Travelers should expect winter driving conditions, along with possible delays and closures.

CDOT is also advising drivers making their way through the mountains to pack an emergency kit for their trip. Kits should include chains or alternative traction devices, water, sand, flares, jumper cables, blankets and more. A more complete list can be found on CDOT’s website.

Motorists are urged to drive slow, leave space between vehicles, not to pass plows and to avoid driving at the height of the storm. Chain and traction laws will be in effect. To keep up with road conditions and travel information visit cotrip.org.