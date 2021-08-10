Enjoy an evening of classic tunes with Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s ‘8-Track: The Sound of the ’70s’

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, home of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co., is pictured Friday, Aug. 6. Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s second and final musical of the summer season, “8-Track: The Sound of the ’70s,” premiers Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s second and final musical of the summer season, “8-Track: The Sound of the ’70s,” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11. Guests can hear four actors perform classic tunes by The Carpenters, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers and more.

The cast includes Abby Matsusaka and Kenya Hamilton, returning from “Shout! The Mod Musical,” as well as David Berry and Caleb Warren.

Though originally planned to be held on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s outdoor stage, it will now be indoors at the CVA Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway. Masks are required to be worn in the facility except for when actively eating or drinking.

Proof of vaccination is required for all summer and fall shows at the theater. A negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show is required for those younger than 12.

Tickets are $25 for students and range from $32 to $40 for adults. Performances run at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 22. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org for more information and to purchase tickets.