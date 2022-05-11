Enjoy Broken Compass Brewing beer, paella to benefit Summit Huts Association
Renovations for the popular backcountry hut Francie’s Cabin will continue this summer, and Broken Compass Brewing is hosting a party to raise money for Summit Huts Association and the project.
The event will have games, live music from Benjie West, beer and homemade paella. There is a recommended donation of $10 per plate, and $1 per pint will be go toward Summit Huts.
The party is planned for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the brewery’s original taproom, 68 Continental Court in Breckenridge.
For those that can’t attend but want to donate or learn more, visit SummitHuts.org.
