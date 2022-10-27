Enjoy scares and sweets throughout Summit County this Halloween

Snow is falling and ski areas have begun operations, but fall isn’t over quiet yet. Halloween is on the horizon and Summit County is prepared to party. From trick-or-treating to pumpkin carving, there are plenty of festive activities for locals and residents.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is bringing back its Halloween party and rail jam. Skiers and riders can compete for gift cards, swag and even a snowboard. Music and a costume contest starts at 3 p.m. at 6th Alley Bar & Grill.

Judges will select the best couple’s costume and ski-themed costumes, among other categories.

The Stills Have Eyes will take place at Breckenridge Distillery on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission includes two cocktails, small bites, games, a guided tour and a costume contest.

Breckenridge Distillery/Courtesy photo

Breckenridge

Multiple parties are happening in Breckenridge throughout the weekend.

First, The Stills Have Eyes will take place at Breckenridge Distillery, located at 1925 Airport Road, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission includes two cocktails, small bites, games, a guided tour and a costume contest. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at BreckenridgeDistillery.com.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Breckenridge Recreation Center at 880 Airport Road is hosting its inaugural pumpkin party. People can visit the haunted playground and then try out carnival games, bounce houses, Halloween crafts and more. Costumes are highly recommended and spots are limited. Visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com to sign up.

Broken Compass Brewing, 68 Continental Court, will have its annual Dog-O-Ween at noon Saturday. The dog costume contest will have prizes and music from Moonstone Quill.

In the afternoon, Alpine Dance Academy’s Kindred Spirits show returns to the stage at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Along with the show, the performance will feature wand and cape decorating with the Frosted Flamingo, and the chance to create your own magical drink concoctions with Castaways Cove. The audience is encouraged to wear costumes and trick-or-treating will follow the show. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

If you want to earn candy, Continental Divide Winery has the event for you. Head to 505 S. Main St. at 4 p.m. Saturday, for a 2-mile, costumed fun run. It will be followed by a pizza party and awards for the best costume, scariest costume and best dog costume.

Apres-Ski’s Zombie Ski Ball starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Underground, 114 S. Main St., with themed drinks, live music, swag and a costume contest.

The Breckoween party continues with the Mummy Crawl at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. It starts at Castaways Cove, 100 S. Park Ave., and the closing ball begins at 9 p.m. at The Blue Stag Saloon, 323 S Main St. In between, people can visit Empire Burger, Ollie’s Pub & Grub and other participating establishments. Tickets are $60 for the ball and $15 to $20 for the crawl. Sales benefit Building Hope Summit County. Visit Breckoween.com to purchase.

Horror enthusiasts should know that The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., will screen multiple scary flicks Friday through Sunday. Titles include “Psycho,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Halloween” and “Beetlejuice.” Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.

Other scares can be had at the Haunting of Breck Theater, running at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on select nights through Oct. 31 at 121 S. Ridge St. The immersive experience by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre includes a haunted house, puzzles, stories and more. Tickets are $15 to $30. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.

Ghost tours are another option for fright fans. The tours of Breckenridge are held at 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and cost $15 for children and $25 for adults. Visit BreckGhostTours.com to purchase.

Blue River

The town of Blue River is having its trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

According to a newsletter, the event will be held on the neighborhood area by Town Park at Regal Circle, Royal Drive, Blue River Road and the surrounding streets.

Residents on those streets are encouraged to set up a decorated candy table at the end of their driveway, while people from other neighborhoods are encouraged to park their car in the specified area for candy distribution.

Dillon

Dillon’s disc golf course, which is located right next to the town’s cemetery, naturally makes for a spooky Halloween venue. People can visit the course at 19186 U.S. Highway 6 starting at 6 p.m. Sunday to play the sport for free. Dress up for prizes, collect treats and toss discs into the illuminated baskets at this family-friendly event.

Discs are available to borrow if you don’t have your own.

A wide array of sweet and spooky events is planned throughout Summit County to celebrate Halloween. Frisco’s Trick-Or-Treat Street begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Joe Kusumoto/Town of Frisco

Frisco

Trick-Or-Treat Street is the main event for Frisco, and this year it’ll be joined by a Halloween dog parade from Summit County Animal Control & Shelter. Frisco Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Seventh and Madison avenues from 4-8 p.m. Monday to accommodate the free parade and trick-or-treating that both kick off at 5 p.m.

Parade participants, including well-behaved dogs on leashes, will gather near the corner of Main Street and Madison Avenue just before 5 p.m. and walk down to Seventh Avenue. Costumes are encouraged, and the animal shelter will have a few extra available for pets starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park at 120 S. Main St.

People without furry friends can join in, and registration is not required.

Main Street businesses may hand out candy at their own storefront or at the park alongside other individuals. Staff will find a space at the park for anyone interested in passing out candy.

Stores on Main Street can decorate the front of their shops for the holiday as people decorate their space at the park. The town will be awarding prizes for businesses with the best decorations. To be eligible for the prize packages, businesses must sign up at TownOfFriscoEvents.com or by emailing zanem@townoffrisco.com .

The Frisco Historic Park will also be the home of a 22-foot trackless train that boards at Second Avenue and Main Street with free rides every 15 minutes from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The Historic Park Gazebo will be the home for a silent disco from 5-7 p.m. with family-friendly music and a photo booth.

Further down the road, HighSide Brewing, 720 Main St., is hosting a pumpkin-carving contest Friday through Monday. People can drop off their carved pumpkins to compete in categories like ugliest, scariest and most creative whenever the business is open for a chance to win prizes. Live music from Hobo Village starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kids can decorate their own pumpkins on the patio 5 p.m. Saturday. The brewery’s Halloween party begins at 7 p.m., with music from the Frisco Fear Collective and a costume contest. Categories include funniest, scariest and best couple.

Concerts will also be hosted at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St. Following the two-night performance from SunSquabi, a Latin Halloween party with DJ Erick is set for 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 and sold only at the door. El Paso Lasso’s Halloween concert starts at 8 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $5 or $25 to take a party bus from Breckenridge. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.

Silverthorne’s Halloween Hootenanny is a joint event from Bluebird Market, Fourth Street Crossing and Summit County Library. Held Saturday, Oct. 29, it has trick-or-treating, music and more.

Bluebird Market/Courtesy photo

Silverthorne

Bluebird Market, Fourth Street Crossing and Summit County Library have joined forces to host the first Halloween Hootenanny in Silverthorne. Trick-or-treating, crafts, live music and more will take place in the whole district from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

Trick-or-treating will happen at all of the Bluebird Market food hall vendors, Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, Kucu Tequila Bistro, The Mint Steakhouse and Angry James Brewing Co. The hotel will also host a dog costume contest at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Outlets at Silverthorne is throwing its Halloween Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at all three of the outlets’ villages. Attendees can expect a trackless train, horse-drawn wagon rides, mechanical bull riding, face painting, pumpkin painting and more.

Also on Saturday, The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, will have its inaugural Halloween costume dance party at 6 p.m., while Tilvaro & Pain Door will perform at The Bakers’ Brewery, 531 Silverthorne Lane, for its costume contest at 7 p.m.