Enjoy three days of live music at the 15th annual Guitar Town festival in Copper

COPPER — Celebrating 15 years around the sun, Copper Mountain Resort’s free Guitar Town festival returns this weekend. Guitar lovers who attend from Aug. 9 to 11 will be able to enjoy an overflowing weekend of world-class finger-style, blues, rock, bluegrass, soul and Django Reinhardt-inspired gypsy jazz playing throughout the weekend.

Friday features educational workshops led by Marlene Hutchinson, Jim Deeming and Robbie O’Brien. Then in the evening, Youthquake! — a talented group of young guitarists — will play with Preston Reed at 6:30 p.m. at the Burning Stones Plaza in Center Village.

Saturday is dubbed Acoustic Day with performances from noon to 6 p.m. in Center Village by Scott Goldman, Christie Lenée, The Lost Fingers and John Jorgenson, Muriel Anderson, Rory Block and Rhonda Vincent.

Electric Day, held Sunday in Center Village, closes out the festival with a tribute to Mark Selby, Stig Mathisen, the Steve Fister Band, Walter Trout, Samantha Fish and Guitar Army featuring John Jorgenson, Lee Roy Parnell and Joe Robinson.

For a complete schedule and more information on each performer, visit CopperGuitarTown.com.