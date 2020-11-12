Enjoying the movies in a new way

Steven Josephson is the magazines and arts and entertainment editor at the Summit Daily News.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archive

Am I the only one who’s been watching old TV shows and movies and having an occasional moment where I wonder why they are all so close to each other an wearing masks?

Sometimes I can’t help but feel a twinge of nostalgia when I watch an old episode of “Psych” and see Shawn and Gus just walk into a place like it’s no big deal. Remember places? I’m not going to lie, with working nights and raising a toddler, I didn’t go to a lot of places before the pandemic, but I’m definitely starting to miss places.

One thing that has helped me deal with me missing places is enjoying movies and we happen to have a few great local options for enjoying movies.

David Blake, the general manager at Skyline Cinema in Dillon is aware of the challenges associated with the pandemic, but for him one of the biggest challenges is just making sure people know that they are still open.

Right now the theater is only open Fridays through Sundays, after they cut out weekday showings last week, but they are still showing new movies as well as some throwbacks that a lot of movie companies have been holding onto for a while. During the summer they were able to show “Ghostbusters,” “the Goonies” and “Back to the Future,” which Blake points out “were meant to be seen on the big screen.”

A major bonus to their throwback showings is also that the tickets are only $4.

Skyline’s theaters are at heavily reduced capacity, so make sure you get your tickets ahead of time to ensure you have a seat. For those not interested in sharing a theater with strangers who have a little money to spare, private movie showings can be an option, with prices starting at $300.

You can buy movie tickets for the Skyline Cinema at Skyline8.com. If you’re interested in renting a theatre for a private showing (or private event), call and leave a message at the office: 970-468-6315.

If you’re not looking to go to places, maybe check out BreckFilm‘s “Best of Fest” streaming packages. Paying for a pass will let you stream all of the festival’s 13 category award winning movies and the festival’s three most-streamed films, which includes “D-REP: Fight for Life” a documentary about Dave Repsher’s recovery from a Summit County Flight for Life helicopter crash.

Ashley Hughes, BreckFilm’s marketing and development manager, said one of the reasons for bringing the film fest back for streaming was to give people a chance to share their favorite films from the festival with friends. While they weren’t sure how a virtual festival would go, she said the results “were phenomenal,” with viewers participating in the festival from 41 states and 6 countries.

For $30, you can stream any of the movies from Nov. 13 through Dec. 15. If you pony up the $80 for their VIP package, you can also pick up a package at their offices that includes snacks, beverages, a few $25 “luck of the draw” gift certificate to area businesses and several other goodies to enhance your movie watching experience. Based on just the gift certificate possibilities, it seems like the $80 option is a pretty good deal.

Streaming tickets can be bought through BreckFilm’s new streaming platform at BreckFilm.eventive.org, and the VIP packages can be picked up by appointment on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at the BreckFilm offices.

Both the Skyline and BreckFilm are doing OK at the moment.

Blake credits the Skyline owner’s a farming background for instilling an attitude that the ongoing pandemic is a rough season to weather through. He’s optimistic that the theater will pull through and says they’ll likely stay open even if they’re only breaking even or losing a little money for a while.

Hughes says that BreckFilm is “strangely but proudly in a great place right now, but we are nervous about the future.” For now they’re going to continue doing online streaming and will plan on doing more drive-in movies when warmer weather returns. She also hopes community members will turn out to support them on Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 8.

