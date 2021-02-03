High Country Conservation Center to host solar workshop for businesses
The High County Conservation Center will host a free workshop about solar energy for businesses from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
In addition to a first-hand account from a local business owner, the workshop will answers questions such as what does it take to power your building with solar energy, what are the benefits, and what are the options if you don’t own your building?
To register, go to HighCountryConservation.org/calendar or email dominique@highcountryconservation.org.
