EPA declares Colorado a “serious” violator of federal air quality standards, forcing stricter efforts to reduce pollution

A smoky haze envelopes the skyscrapers and Rocky Mountains that usually can be seen as a backdrop to the city from a high-rise building in Denver on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

Associated Press

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday reclassified Colorado as a “serious” violator of federal air quality laws, forcing stricter state efforts to reduce air pollution.

“EPA is taking this action based on monitoring data showing that ozone remains a challenge in Denver and northern Front Range communities,” the agency’s regional administrator Greg Sopkin said in a prepared statement announcing the decision.

This triggers a requirement that Colorado must reduce pollution by 2021, and the state health department plans to issue permits for any industrial operation that emits more than 50 tons of pollution a year, down from the current permitting threshold of 100 tons.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment air pollution control officials are planning to issue about 600 more permits, which set limits and give a basis for compliance inspections. The officials within a year must submit a plan to the EPA for reducing ozone levels to meet health standards.

Read more via The Denver Post.