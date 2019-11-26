Epic, Ikon pass deadlines set in December

Vail Resorts is extending the Epic Pass deadline to Monday, Dec 2. The Epic Pass is priced at $989 for adults and provides access to all Vail Resorts properties, including Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort.

The Epic Local Pass is priced at $739 for adults. It provides unlimited access to Breckenridge and Keystone in addition to 24 other resorts plus limited days with holiday blackouts at eight additional resorts, including Vail and Beaver Creek.

The last day to buy an Ikon Pass is Dec. 12. Ikon Pass is priced at $1,099 for adults and offers unlimited access to 14 mountains, including Copper Mountain Resort, and seven days at 26 destinations, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

The Ikon Base Pass is priced at $799 for adults. It offers unlimited access to 12 mountains, including Copper Mountain, and five days at 28 destinations, including A-Basin. The Ikon Base pass is blacked out Dec. 26-31, Jan. 18-19 and Feb. 15-16.