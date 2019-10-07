Epic, Ikon season pass pricing deadlines approaching

Sunday, Oct. 13, is the deadline for Colorado families to sign up for a free Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack, which is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The pass is valid for four days each at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte plus one free lesson and one free equipment rental. Epic Pass and Epic Day Pass prices will increase starting Oct. 13. Go to epicpass.com for more information.

The Ikon Pass, priced at $1,049 for an adult, will increase $50 to $1,099 on Thursday, Oct. 17. The Ikon Pass offers unlimited access to 14 mountains, including Copper Mountain Resort, and seven days at 26 destinations, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Find more information at ikonpass.com.