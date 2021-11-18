Epic Mountain Express to host annual Fill the Van food drive
The annual Fill the Van food drive by Epic Mountain Express returns to Summit County. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, people can drop off nonperishable food items outside of City Market, 300 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon.
According to Epic Mountain Express, a recent statewide survey conducted by the nonprofit Hunger Free Colorado showed that one in three individuals is food insecure. Donations from the Saturday event will go toward the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.
Volunteers will be in front of the store with shopping lists to hand out and collect the items as people exit. Examples of needed items include canned beans, rice, pasta, dried fruits, powdered milk, diapers and more.
Visit EpicMountainExpress.com/fillthevan for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.