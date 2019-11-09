Epic Pass deadline is Nov. 24 for 2019-20 winter season

Snow continues to fall at Keystone Resort on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Keystone and Breckenridge Ski Area reported Wednesday that they broke their historical October snowfall records.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Sunday, Nov. 24, is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass for the 2019-20 season.

The Epic Pass, priced at $989 for adults and $519 for children ages 5 to 12, offers unlimited access to all Vail Resorts-owned ski areas, including Crested Butte, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail in Colorado. The pass also includes seven days at Telluride.

The Epic Local pass comes in at $739 for adults, $589 for teens ages 13 to 18 and $389 for children ages 5 to 12. Here in Colorado, the local pass provides unlimited access to Crested Butte, Breckenridge and Keystone plus 10 restricted days at Beaver Creek and Vail.

New this year, the company also offers the Epic Day Pass, which allows buyers to customize a pass with one to seven days, with the discount increasing for each additional day up to 50%. For adults, the pass starts at $112 for a single day not during the holidays.

To purchase a pass, or for more information about pricing and access, go to epicpass.com.