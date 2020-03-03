Epic Pass on sale for 2020-21 season with price increases, added on-mountain discounts

Epic Pass products for the 2020-21 ski season are now available. Early season prices for the Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass have increased about 4% compared with the 2019-20 season, but there are no access or blackout date changes.

FRISCO — Vail Resorts has announced this year’s Epic Pass pricing, which has increased about 4% for the Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass compared with last year.

Breckenridge Resort spokeswoman Sara Lococo confirmed that there are no changes in access to the Epic Pass compared with the 2019-20 season, which includes unlimited access to 37 Vail-owned resorts plus partner access at Telluride, Snowbasin, Sun Valley, Courchevel in France, Fernie and Kicking Horse in Canada, and Hakuba Valley in Japan for the Epic Pass and unlimited access to Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and Crested Butte plus 10 days of restricted access at Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Beaver Creek and additional partner resorts on the Epic Local Pass.

There are no added blackout dates.

“Changes in access has really just been the new partnerships and acquisitions over the past few years … but core (Vail) owned and operated resorts have always been part of the Epic Pass product,” Lococo said.

The Epic Pass for the 2020-21 season will start at $979 for adults and the Epic Local Pass will start at $729. The Epic Local pass offers discounts for college students and teens, and children 4 and younger can get a free Epic Pass if they are signed up ahead of the season.

The Military Epic Pass is priced at $169, a more than 30% increase from this season.

The Epic Day Pass, which debuted this season, starts as low as $93 per day for a seven-day restricted pass at Vail-owned resorts in North America, a price increase of 4.5% compared with this season, which was priced as low as $89 per day.

The Keystone Plus Pass starts at $389 for adults and $269 for children for the 2020-21 season, and the Summit Value Pass starts at $589 for adults, $479 for teenagers and $329 for children. The Summit Value Pass now offers full access to Keystone with no blackout dates plus restricted access to Breckenridge.

Additional discounts:

Colorado schoolchildren in kindergarten through fifth grades are eligible for the Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack, which offers four free days at Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte.

The Turn in Your Ticket program allows guests to apply the value of a single-day lift ticket purchased between March 3 and the end of the 2019-20 season toward a 2020-21 pass of four or more days.

The Epic Pass is adding new on-mountain discounts, called Epic Mountain Rewards. The program gives all passholders 20% off food and beverage, lodging, group lessons and equipment rentals at Vail-owned resorts in North America. Passholders also can receive 20% off Epic Mountain Express transportation in Colorado, guided cat skiing tours at Keystone Resort and heliskiing packages at Whistler Blackcomb.

The company offers a payment plan for the Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Epic Day Pass. Buyers can put $49 down and pay the remainder of the cost in September.

Find more information at EpicPass.com.