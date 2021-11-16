Epic Pass prices to increase Nov. 21

Skiers and snowboarders have until Sunday, Nov. 21, to purchase an Epic Pass product before prices increase.

The Epic Pass is currently listed at $819 for adults. The Epic Pass allows passholders unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts, including Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit County.

The Epic Local Pass currently costs $619 for adults, giving unlimited access to 26 resorts, including Keystone and Breckenridge. The pass also allows 10 days at Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek in nearby Eagle County and Whistler Backcomb in Canada.

Epic also offers the Epic Day Pass, which is designed for those who plan to ski no more than seven days. The pass allows users to purchase one to seven days of resort access at discounted rates that depend on the number of days and whether users want holiday access. That’s currently priced at $337 for four total days at any Vail-owned resort and no holiday access.

For those who like to stay close to Summit County, there is the Summit Value Pass and the Keystone Plus Pass. The Summit Value Pass is currently priced at $499 and gives access to Keystone and Breckenridge. The Keystone Plus Pass is $335 and allows passholders unlimited access to Keystone, spring access to Breckenridge and five days at Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Neither of the Summit County passes include holiday access.

More information about pricing and details can be found at EpicPass.com.