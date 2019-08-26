Epic Pass pricing deadline is Sept. 2

FRISCO — Monday, Sept. 2, is the last day to get a variety of Epic Pass products before prices increase.

The Epic Pass, priced at $939 for adults and $489 for children ages 5 to 12, offers unlimited access to all Vail Resorts-owned ski areas, including Crested Butte, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail in Colorado. The pass also includes seven days at Telluride.

The Epic Local pass comes in at $699 for adults, $569 for teens ages 12 to 18 and $369 for children ages 5 to 12. Here in Colorado, the local pass provides unlimited access to Crested Butte, Breckenridge and Keystone plus 10 restricted days at Beaver Creek and Vail.

New this year, the company also will offer the Epic Day Pass, which allows buyers to customize a pass with one to seven days, with the discount increasing for each additional day up to 50%. For adults, the pass ranges from $106 for a single day not during the holidays to $731 for seven days and holiday access.

To purchase a pass, or for more information about pricing and access, go to EpicPass.com.