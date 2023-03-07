Epic Passes now on sale for the 2023-24 season

A Vail Resorts' Epic Pass is pictured with Vail Mountain in the background Nov. 17, 2020. As of Tuesday, March 7, Epic Passes for the 2023-24 ski and ride season are now on sale.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Epic Passes for the 2023-24 ski and ride season went on sale Tuesday morning, March 7.

Like every year, prices are currently set at their cheapest rate with the highest value and benefits for pass holders. Current passes are priced at $909 for the Epic Pass, $676 for the Epic Local Pass and $86 per day for the Epic Day Pass at Breckenridge Ski Resort or $66 per day at Keystone Ski Resort.

Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass holders who purchase their passes early will receive 10 buddy tickets and six ski with a friend tickets to bring friends and family out to the mountain.

Additionally, Vail Resorts will roll out a new mobile pass system during the 2023-24 season which will allow guests to be able to store their passes directly on their phone and get scanned at the lift — hands free — via Bluetooth technology.

To purchase a pass for the 2023-24 season visit, EpicPass.com.